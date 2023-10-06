Catholic World News

Americans’ preference for larger families highest since 1971

October 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: 45% of Americans say that a family of size of three or more children is ideal—the highest share in a Gallup survey since 1971.

“Between 1967 and 1971, preferences for larger families plummeted from 70% to 52%,” according to Gallup. The preference for families of three or more children was at its lowest in 1986 (28%).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

