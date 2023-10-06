Catholic World News

Colorado Supreme Court to hear cake baker’s latest religious freedom case

October 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In January, a Colorado court ruled that Masterpiece Cakeshop and co-owner Jack Phillips violated the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act when he declined to bake a cake celebrating a “gender transition.”

In 2018, the US Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, ruled in Phillips’s favor after he declined to bake a cake celebrating a same-sex ceremony.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

