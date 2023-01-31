Catholic World News

Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Colorado court has ruled that Masterpiece Cakeshop and co-owner Jack Phillips violated the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act when he declined to bake a cake celebrating a “gender transition.”



“We conclude that creating a pink cake with blue frosting is not inherently expressive and any message or symbolism it provides to an observer would not be attributed to the baker,” the court ruled.



In 2018, the US Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, ruled in Phillips’s favor after he declined to bake a cake celebrating a same-sex ceremony.

