Catholic World News

Pope praises ‘silent work’ of the Little Sisters of Jesus

October 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Little Sisters of Jesus during an October 2 audience. Founded in 1939, the Little Sisters are part of the spiritual family of St. Charles de Foucauld.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!