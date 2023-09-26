Catholic World News

Register profiles 23 ‘movers and shakers’ at October Synod

September 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The National Catholic Register has published brief profiles of 23 “movers and shakers” at the Synod on synodality, from Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ (who said that Catholic teaching on homosexuality is “false”) to lesser-known figures such as Sister Josée Ngalula, a theologian at the Catholic University of the Congo.

