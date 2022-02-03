Catholic World News

Key Synod cardinal: Catholic teaching on homosexuality is ‘false’

February 03, 2022

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg, who has been appointed Relator General of the concluding meeting of the Synod of Bishops in October 2023, has called for a revision of Catholic teaching on homosexuality.

In an interview with the German Catholic news agency KNA, Cardinal Hollerich, who is also president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE), said that there are homosexual priests and lay employees in his archdiocese, and that it would not be Christian to fire them.

Asked, “How do you get around the Church’s teaching that homosexuality is sin?”, he replied:

I believe that this is false. But I also believe that here we are thinking further about the teaching. So, as the Pope has said in the past, this can lead to a change in teaching. So I believe that the sociological-scientific foundation of this teaching is no longer correct. What one formerly condemned was sodomy. One thought at that time that in the sperm of the man, the whole child was kept. And one has simply transferred this to homosexual men. But there is no homosexuality at all in the New Testament. There is only discussion of homosexual acts, which were to some extent pagan cultic acts. That was naturally forbidden. I believe it is time for us to make a revision in the foundation [Grundrevision: “ground revision,” or “foundation revision”] of the teaching.

(Cardinal Hollerich appears to link Catholic teaching on homosexuality to certain preformationist theories of embryonic development.)

The Luxembourg prelate also said that if he were Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne, he would resign. Following an investigation into Cardinal Woelki’s handling of abuse allegations, Pope Francis granted him a leave of absence and allowed him to remain in office. The investigation found failures in communication, but no evidence of covering up evidence.

In addressing an earlier interview question on needed changes in the Church, Cardinal Hollerich said that “we cannot give the answers of the past to the questions of tomorrow.”

“The change in civilization we are witnessing today is the greatest change since the invention of the wheel,” he added. “The Church has always moved with the times and has always adapted. But one always had much more time to do that. Today we must be faster. Otherwise, we lose contact and can no more be understood.”

