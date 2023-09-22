Catholic World News

Synod schedule: Holy See releases program for Oct. 4-29 event

September 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to releasing an updated list of Synod participants (CWN coverage), the Vatican on September 21 also released the schedule of the event.

