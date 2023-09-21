Catholic World News

Two Chinese bishops, Archbishop Paglia added as Synod participants

September 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has added new names to the list of participants in the October meeting of the Synod of Bishops, including two bishops from mainland China as well as Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the controversial head of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

The final list of Synod participants, released by the Vatican on September 21, included Bishop Giuseppe Yang Yongqiang of Zhoucun and Bishop Antonio Yao Shun of Jining.

The Vatican also disclosed that Cartinal Luis Ladaria, who recently stepped down as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has withdrawn from participation at his own request.

