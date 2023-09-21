Catholic World News

Attorney General Garland: ‘Catholics are not extremists, no’

September 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Daily Wire

CWN Editor's Note: Attorney General Merrick Garland testified before the House Judiciary Committee on September 20.

Pressed by Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) about the January FBI memo that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology,” Garland said that he was “appalled” by the memo. He added, “Catholics are not extremists, no.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

