Catholic World News

Chinese priest convicted of failure to register

September 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese Catholic priests, Father Joseph Yan Ziaoming, has been convicted of fraud and “impersonating religious personnel” because he refused to register his ministry with the government-controlled Catholic Patriotic Association.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!