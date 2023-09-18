Catholic World News

Legal attacks mount against Massachusetts crisis pregnancy centers

September 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Multiple Massachusetts cities, a state where local ‘town government’ traditions are quite strong, are attempting to enact ... compelled abortion promotion obligations for crisis pregnancy centers,” according to the report. “Similar legislation is pending in the Massachusetts State Legislature.”

