Holy See appeals for end of use of cluster munitions in Ukraine war

September 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See delegation to the UN in Geneva (Switzerland) called on parties in the Ukraine war “to put an immediate end to the use of cluster munitions.”

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has raised concerns about President Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

