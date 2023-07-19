Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman raises concerns about cluster bombs for Ukraine

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing a statement from the president of Pax Christi Italy, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace raised concerns about President Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.



“Over 100 countries, including the Holy See, have signed the 2010 Convention on Cluster Munitions banning their use, recognizing their indiscriminate nature and risk to civilian populations long after fighting has ceased,” said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL). “Pope Francis has addressed the conventions on antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions, exhorting all countries to commit to these conventions ‘so that there are no more mine victims.”

