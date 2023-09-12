Catholic Culture Overview
US bishops’ international committee chairman urges humanitarian access for Nagorno-Karabakh

September 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh face “genocide by starvation,” an Armenian Catholic prelate recently warned.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

