Armenian prelate warns of a new genocide

September 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Armenian Catholic Bishop Mikael Mouradian has warned of a possible “genocide by starvation,” as the government of Azerbaijan has closed off access to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.



Azerbaijan currently controls the isolated region, but the population—largely of Armenian ethnic roots—has sought autonomy, with Armenian backing. Now the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan threatens 120,000 people with starvation.



“It is a violation of every kind of law,” says Bishop Mouradian. The Armenian people, the victims of a Turkish genocidal campaign that cost over 1 million lives early in the 20th century, fear another round of ethnic cleansing.

