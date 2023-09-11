Catholic World News

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to reject limits on popular mail-order abortifacient

September 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In August, a federal appeals court ruled that the Food and Drug Administration acted improperly in broadening access to the abortion pill mifepristone. The Supreme Court has decided that the the abortion pill should remain available while litigation continues.

