Appeals court: FDA wrongly widened access to abortion pill

August 17, 2023

Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has ruled that the Food and Drug Administration acted improperly in broadening access to the abortion pill mifepristone. But the decision does not take the pill of pharmacy shelves.



The Fifth Circuit Court ruled that the FDA did not properly weigh the potential dangers of unsupervised use of the abortion pill.



The Supreme Court has ruled that the the abortion pill should remain available while litigan continues. However the Fifth Circuit ruling makes it more likely that the ultimate decision on the FDA approval will again be made by the Supreme Court.

