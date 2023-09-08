Catholic World News

Nigerian Catholic Church launches campaign to plant 5.5 million trees

September 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: The Nigerian bishops’ conference’s announced a campaign to plant 5.5 million trees over five years “to prevent flooding and mitigate climate change,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!