Cardinal Marengo: Pope’s visit to Mongolia sows seeds of harmony

September 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Mongolia, Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, the apostolic prefect of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), said that “the presence of the Holy Father has surely offered the seed of harmony ... a kind of reminder to all of us representatives of different religious traditions, of the important value of collaborating, of building up a society in which spiritual values are highly considered.”

