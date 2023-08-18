Catholic World News

Disgraced Alabama priest believes he is married to 18-year-old, writes their running away is ‘Jesus’ will’

August 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Mobile (Alabama) County Sheriff’s Office released a letter written by Father Alex Crow, 30, who left the United States for Italy with an 18-year-old woman.



In July, the Archdiocese of Mobile suspended the priest for abandoning his assignment and reported him to the district attorney “due to the circumstances of his departure.” A group of parents subsequently complained that the archdiocese had ignored their concerns about the priest’s psychological manipulation of students.



The Pillar has provided additional background on the case, including canonical ramifications.

