Catholic World News

Alabama priest abandons assignment, reported to DA

July 27, 2023

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Mobile

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Mobile announced that Father Alex Crow abandoned his assignment and may no longer exercise his priestly ministry. The archdiocese reported Father Crow to the district attorney “due to the circumstances of his departure.”



The 30-year-old priest reportedly left the country for Spain with an 18-year-old woman.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!