Alabama parents complain archdiocese ignored warnings on priest’s behavior
August 04, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: A group of parents in Mobile, Alabama, have complained that the archdiocese ignored their concerns about a priest’s psychological manipulation of young students.
The archdiocese announced this week that Father Alex Crow had been suspended after abandoning his parish. The young priest was discovered in Italy, having traveled there with an 18-year-old girl.
