Catholic World News

Suspended Alabama priest found in Italy with young woman

July 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: A priest who was suspended by the Archdiocese of Mobile, Alabama last week, after he “abandoned his assignment in the diocese,” has tuned up in Italy, accompanied by an 18-year-old woman.



The Sheriff of Mobile County reported that the young woman had traveled with Father Alex Crow “on her own free will, and that she “insisted that there was no intimate relationship.” At present there are no grounds for any criminal charge, he said, although the case is still under investigation.



The Archdiocese of Mobile had announced earlier that Father Crow—who disappeared from his parish sometime after celebrating Mass on Sunday, July 30—had been guilty of conduct “totally unbecoming of a priest.” The archdiocese said that the priest’s disappearance had been reported to local law-enforcement officials “due to the circumstances of his departure.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!