Indian officials detain Catholic teens who want to be nuns

August 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Citing a 2021 anti-conversion law, authorities in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (map) detained two high school girls who expressed interest in becoming nuns.



“We are tribal people who have followed the Catholic faith since our forefathers’ time,” said the father of one of the girls. “Why are our children kept in custody?”



The anti-conversion law in the predominantly Hindu state has been used against priests and religious sisters, as well as against a bishop.

