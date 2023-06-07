Catholic World News

India: bishop facing ‘forced conversion’ charge denied bail

June 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur, India, who is facing criminal charges under a new anti-conversion law in the state of Madhya Pradesh, has been denied bail.



Local officials arrested Bishop Almeida after an inspection of a local orphanage. Sister Liji Joseph, who administered the institution that sheltered 47 needy children, is also facing charges.



Hindu activists in Madhya Pradesh have frequently complained that Catholic institutions serving the poor are engaged in religious conversions. Church officials deny the charge, and have criticized the anti-conversion law as a restriction on religious freedom.



The diocese plans to appeal the court’s decision denying bail.

