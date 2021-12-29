Catholic World News

Priest, 2 others held under anti-conversion law in Madhya Pradesh

December 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The central Indian state (map) of Madhya Pradesh is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian. Father Jam Singh Dindore is accused of “lur[ing] tribal villagers to convert to Christianity by promising them free education and treatment in the missionary-run school and hospitals.”

