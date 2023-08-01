Catholic World News

Sri Lankan bishop charges political leaders protect Easter Sunday bombers

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Harold Perera of Kurunegala, Sri Lanka, has charged that powerful political leaders in that country are seeking to silence the calls for investigation of the terror bombing of Catholic churches on Easter Sunday in 2019.



Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo has demanded government action to apprehend and punish the bombers. Bishop Perera now says: “Those powerful hands that were behind the heinous crime of Easter Sunday carnage have launched callous attacks against the Cardinal. We know that their aim is to force use to stop our struggle to get justice done.”

