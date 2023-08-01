Catholic World News

Background of 1993 Mafia bombing campaign against the Church

August 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier this week Pope Francis issued a statement marking the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the basilica of St. John Lateran. In the National Catholic Register, Father Raymond de Souza gives the background of the story: a brutal campaign by Mafia leaders against the Church.

