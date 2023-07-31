Catholic World News

Immigrant Texas priest named US synod delegate says Church must prioritize marginalized

July 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The participants in the October Synod of Bishops include ten non-bishop voting delegates from the North American (i.e., US and Canadian) continental phase of the Synod. Father Ivan Montelongo, interviewed for this article, is one of them.

