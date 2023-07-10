Catholic World News

USCCB offers biographical information on Synod participants from US, Canada

July 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The participants in the October Synod of Bishops include ten non-bishop voting delegates from the North American (i.e., US and Canadian) continental phase of the Synod.



The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has released biographical information on the ten: Sami Aoun, Cynthia Bailey Manns, Catherine Clifford, Richard Coll, Sister Chantal Desmaris, Father Ivan Montelongo, Wyatt Olivas, Julia Oseka, Sister Leticia Salazar, and Linda Staudt.

