Poverty leads Burundi’s seminaries to impose admission cap

July 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Despite a burgeoning number of priestly vocations, poverty in Burundi has led the nation’s four seminaries to impose an admissions cap of 13—apparently, 13 new seminarians per seminary per year.



The African Great Lakes nation of 13.2 million (map) is 90% Christian and two-thirds Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

