$33M church to be dedicated at Texas A&M

July 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On July 29, Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin will dedicate a new $33-million church at Texas A&M University.



In recent years, the nine weekend Masses at St. Mary’s Catholic Center “were often standing room only,” according to the report.

