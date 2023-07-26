Catholic World News

FBI turns over docs on Catholic ‘extremism’ to Judiciary Committee amid contempt threat

July 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, had threatened to cite FBI director Christopher Wray for contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents related to the leaked memo from the FBI’s Richmond office that warned against “radical traditionalist Catholic ideology.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

