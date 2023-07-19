Catholic World News

House leader threatens FBI head with contempt citation over targeting Catholics

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the US House of Representatives has threatened to cite FBI Director Christopher Wray for contempt of Congress, for failing to answer questions about whether the FBI sought to infiltrate conservative Catholic communities.



Rep. Jim Jordan said that the FBI’s response to questions from his committee had been “wholly inadequate and has materially impeded the committee’s oversight efforts.”

