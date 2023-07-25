Catholic World News

Pittsburgh bishop meets with gay Catholics after ‘Pride Mass’ cancellation, aims to ‘pave path’ to greater welcome

July 25, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “My hope is that the Church of Pittsburgh is welcoming to the LGBTQ community and in turn that the LGBTQ community is welcoming of the Church and her teachings,” said Bishop Zubik of Pittsburgh, a month after he requested the cancellation of a “Pride Mass.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!