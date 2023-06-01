Catholic World News

Pittsburgh bishop: cancel ‘Pride Mass’

June 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on Daily Signal

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Zubik of Pittsburgh has called for the cancellation of a “Pride Mass” scheduled to take place June 11 at a Duquesne University chapel.



Responding to complaints about the event—which had been advertised as a function of St. Mary Magdalene parish—by saying that neither he nor Duquesne’s president Ken Gormley “knew anything about the Mass until calls came in to our respective offices over the holiday weekend.” He said that “the Church cannot support behavior that goes against God’s law.”



At the same time Bishop Zubik stressed that both he and Pope Francis “have strongly encouraged welcoming, listening and accompanying those in LGBTQ communities.” The bishop charged that many of the complaints that he had received “used condemning and threatening, and some might say hateful, language not in keeping with Christian charity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!