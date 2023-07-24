Catholic World News

Iowa court halts enforcement of new heartbeat law

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the due process clause of the state constitution, an Iowa trial court has halted enforcement of the state’s recently enacted fetal heartbeat abortion law. The law was passed after the Iowa Supreme Court invalidated an earlier pro-life law

