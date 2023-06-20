Catholic World News

Iowa Supreme Court, 3-3, affirms invalidation of heartbeat abortion law

June 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, an Iowa judge ruled that the state’s heartbeat law “is violative of both the due process and equal protection provisions of the Iowa Constitution.”



The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed that invalidation: “the State concedes, as it must, that the fetal heartbeat bill is unconstitutional.”



Gov. Kim Reynolds, joined by the speaker of the state house and the majority leader of the state senate, condemned the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision.

