Iowa passes fetal heartbeat abortion ban

July 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The action comes after the Iowa Supreme Court invalidated an earlier law that protected unborn children from abortion once their heartbeat could be detected.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

