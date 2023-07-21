Catholic World News

Arson suspected at Minnesota parish

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A 12-year-old is under investigation following a fire at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, which is located in a small Minnesota town of 114 people.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented over 250 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

