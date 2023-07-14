Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to rising global hunger

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “La fame non può essere ‘normalità’” [Hunger cannot be ‘normality’”], L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 13 edition to a new UN report on hunger.



The report found that “between 691 and 783 million people faced hunger in 2022, with a mid-range of 735 million, representing an increase of 122 million people compared to 2019.”

