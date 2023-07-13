Catholic World News

Ukraine ‘inspires us all to stand in solidarity’ for freedom, says Cardinal Cupich

July 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “The price Ukrainians pay for their freedom is too high,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago. “I always reiterate in America that Ukrainians are fighting for the same freedom we have, for the opportunity to determine their own future.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!