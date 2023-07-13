Catholic World News

Study: Abortion restrictions led to 9,800 more births in Texas over 9 months

July 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, is entitled “Texas’ 2021 Ban on Abortion in Early Pregnancy and Changes in Live Births.”

