US bishops’ migration chairman responds to new family reunification programs

July 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, welcomed the Biden administration’s new family reunification process for nationals of Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

