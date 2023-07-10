Catholic World News

Be amazed by God the Father’s works, Pope tells pilgrims

July 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 9 Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 11:25-30, the Gospel reading of the day for the Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.



“And now, let us ask ourselves: In the deluge of news that overwhelms us, do I, as Jesus shows us today, know how to stop before the great things of God, those that God accomplishes?” the Pope asked pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Do I allow myself to marvel like a child at the good that silently changes the world?”



He continued, “Have I lost the capacity to be amazed? And do I thank the Father each day for his works? May Mary, who exulted in the Lord, make us able to be amazed by his love and to thank him with simplicity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!