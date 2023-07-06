Catholic World News

Vatican publishes Pope’s liturgical celebrations for July-August

July 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff will celebrate Mass publicly only once in July (for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, July 23), before his apostolic journeys to Portugal (August 2-6) and Mongolia (August 31-September 4).

