Report: Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez freed

July 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa (Nicaragua) has been released from prison, a diplomatic source told the Reuters news agency.



Earlier this year, the bishop was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his public criticism of human rights abuses committed by the regime of Daniel Ortega, who ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, and returned to power in 2007.

