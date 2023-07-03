Catholic World News

Fort Worth bishop ‘grateful’ after Texas court dismisses Carmelite nuns’ lawsuit

July 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The dismissal follows testimony by Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, who appeared in court on June 27 to defend himself against a lawsuit filed by Discalced Carmelites nuns in his diocese.



The prelate, granted extraordinary powers by the Vatican over the local Carmelites, dismissed the superior, Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach, from religious life on June 1.

