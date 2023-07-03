Catholic World News

New report analyzes abuse in Community of St. John

July 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marie-Dominique Philippe founded the Community of St. John in France in 1975. According to an 800-page report, 72 male members of the community have abused 167 people since its founding, with adult women forming the majority of victims.

