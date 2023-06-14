Catholic World News

US bishops to consider beatification cause of ‘Shreveport martyrs’

June 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At their June meeting, the US bishops will consider whether to support the beatification cause of the “Shreveport martyrs”: five priests who died ministering to the sick during an 1873 yellow fever epidemic in Louisiana.

